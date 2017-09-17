Warwickhsire Police respond to raising of national security threat level

Warwickshire police has issues a statement in response to Prime Minister Theresa May raising the national security threat level for the UK to ‘critical’ following the incident in London during the week.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Moore said: “Following the events in London today, the Prime Minister has increased the UK threat level to critical.

“Warwickshire Police is working with all local and national emergency service partners to ensure we do everything possible to protect our communities.

“At this time there is no specific threat to Warwickshire but we will increase our Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) capacity in response to the national situation.

“We will also continue to provide a visible policing presence to offer reassurance to our communities and we would urge people to remain calm and vigilant.

“We urge the public to remain alert but not alarmed - the police service and our partners are doing everything we can to help protect our communities and public spaces.

“We advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency the public should always call 999.

“If you get caught up in the rare event of a weapons or firearms attack, we urge you to follow our Run Hide Tell advice.”

For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit https://act.campaign.gov.uk