Warwickshire charity donates defibrillator to Myton Hospice in Warwick

A potentially life-saving defibrillator has been installed at The Myton Hospices in Warwick thanks to the generosity of two local charities.

On Monday (October 16), charity Warwickshire Hearts donated the life-saving equipment to the hospice, which was unveiled by Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross.

Tim Morris from Warwickshire Hearts teaches Myton nurse Vicky Conlon and Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross how to perform CPR and use the defibrillator.

Warwickshire Hearts officially became a charity on October 1 and is made up of members of the Warwick District Community First Responders, Waterside Medical Centre and Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift.

The charity aims to train as many people as possible in life-saving skills.

Monday was also European ‘Restart a Heart Day’ and the first day of Myton’s Health and Wellbeing Week.

Some of the members of staff at the hospice also received training in CPR and how to use the defibrillator by the charity to mark ‘Restart a Heart Day’.

The mayor of Warwick also joined in the training which saw 11 members staff and volunteers trained, another 11 were also trained at the Rugby Hospice.

To date more than 70 colleagues at the hospice have taken part in the ‘Restart a Heart’ training.

Throughout the week staff at the Hospices will be taking part in a variety of activities and workshops; from beginner’s yoga and having their bicycles safety checked, to learning about mindfulness and being Dementia aware.

This is the second annual Health and Wellbeing Week the charity has held which aims to encourage staff and volunteers to explore different ways of improving their mental, physical and emotional health and wellbeing.

Ruth Freeman, Myton Hospices chief executive, said: “The defibrillator outside the main entrance to our Warwick Myton Hospice is an incredibly generous donation from Warwickshire Hearts and Evelyn’s Gift and has the potential to save lives in our local community.

“We are also very thankful to Warwickshire Hearts for their continued Restart a Heart training of Myton’s staff and volunteers.

“Over 70 people across Myton’s three sites have undergone the training so far. We are looking forward to more training sessions as part of Restart a Heart day and our own Health and Wellbeing Week.”