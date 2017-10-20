Warwickshire College Group graduates celebrate degree successes

More than 250 Warwickshire College Group (WCG) graduates from across six campuses celebrated their achievements at ceremonies across Warwick.

The students, who have spent the past few years studying at Royal Leamington Spa, Warwick Trident, Rugby, Evesham, Pershore and Moreton Morrell Colleges, donned their gowns, hoods and mortarboards at Old Shire Hall before moving with family and friends to the ceremony at the 900 year-old St Mary’s Church.

Following the ceremony, the graduates processed back to the courtyard - led by a trumpet fanfare - for the traditional mortarboard throw and drinks reception.

Guest of honour and keynote speaker at the ceremonies was former MP Chris White, the newly appointed President of WCG.

Chris congratulated all of the graduates before they were presented with their certificates by WCG Principal and CEO, Angela Joyce.

The graduates studied a range of degrees from art to animal science, computing to counselling with some working towards degrees on a part-time basis.

Angela Joyce, Group Principal and CEO of WCG said, “Graduation is a day of celebration and we’re incredibly proud to see all of our graduates achieve their goals. “Graduation is what everyone at the college works towards – the success of our students and helping each one reach their potential. We are very proud of their achievements and wish them the best.”