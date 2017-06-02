Warwickshire Freemasons’ generosity keeps air ambulance going for two more missions

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) have said a big thank you to Warwick Freemasons after they donated enough to cover two lifesaving missions.

The airborne lifesaving service received a donation of £3,458 from the Warwick Freemasons at a special night at the lodge.

Total donations from the Warwickshire Masonic Charitable Association now total over £30,000 over the last three years alone.

John Haywood, provincial charity steward for the Warwickshire Masonic Charitable Association, said: “English Freemasonry celebrates 300 years existence this year, dating from well before the NHS was established, and in that time Freemasons have been part of and have always supported their local communities to the best of their ability.

“WNAA is a splendid example of an area where our funding is put to good use, and we are happy to be associated with their efforts in helping the people in urgent need of care. “Our support demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting worthy causes to the best of our ability, and Warwickshire Freemasons are proud to be associated with the Air Ambulance organisation and the wonderful services it provides.”

Tracy Grunwell, major giving manager for WNAA, said: “We are absolutely delighted to accept such a generous donation.”