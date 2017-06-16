Warwickshire Freemasons parade through Warwick

A parade took place in Warwick last weekend in celebration of 300 years of Freemasonry.

Around 200 members of the Freemasons of Warwickshire took part in the parade on Sunday, June 11.

Warwickshire Freemasons parade in Warwick

The parade, which is an annual event, was lead by the Provincial Grand Master and the Provincial Team. It started at Alderson House on the High Street and went to St Mary’s Church.

The members then gathered in the church for a service.

This year’s church service was a special celebration of the 300 year anniversary of the United Grand Lodge of England and included pieces of music specially composed for the occasion by three of the musicians in the Province.

Dr Mike Grillage created a Grand March to accompany the entry of the Provincial Grand Master and Grand and Acting Provincial Officers into the Church.

Warwickshire Freemasons parade in Warwick

Peter Summers, the Provincial Grand Organist, created an Introit based on the words round the ceiling of the Grand Temple at Great Queen Street.

Michael Irving created the words and music of a new hymn celebrating the anniversary. He also wrote a prayer and set it to music adapted from Arthur Sullivan – a past Grand Organist.