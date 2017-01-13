Warwickshire music listings magazine celebrates 60th edition

Musicians, promoters and supporters of the arts have marked the publication of the 60th edition of a what’s on guide with a celebration.

The Music to Your Ears booklet which produced three times a year and contains details of all local music events for a four-month period.

Guests gathered to celebrate at a party in the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington attended by representatives of many local music makers and promoters.

Sponsored by Warwick District Council Arts Development, the guests were welcomed by Jo Tucker from the steering group which produces the diary of musical events.

Paying tribute she started her address by saying how saddened people were by the sudden death of Bryan Harrison, the chairman of the steering group for over twenty years.

She explained how the Warwick District Music Promoters’ Forum had been started twenty years ago with support from Warwick District Council.

Malcolm Rowson then spoke about the anti-clash diary and how useful that could be to promoters.

Guests also heard from Mike King who talked about the distribution of Music To Your Ears and appealed to those present to spread the word about it and help widen its coverage.

The publication now has a print run of 8,000 copies and is distributed to hundreds of locations throughout the district.

Music to Your Ears’ sixtieth edition of has details of over 70 concerts taking place between the middle of January and the middle of May in Warwick District, Coventry and Stratford on Avon.

Reflecting the musical diversity and vibrant, rich Warwickshire music scene the majority of the concerts featured are of choral or orchestral music, but entries for chamber music, early music and festivals can also be found in the leaflet.

Full details of the concerts in the sixtieth edition of Music to Your Ears can be found on the website – www.musictoyourears.org.uk

For printed copies please contact MTYE Mailings, 9 St Mary’s Crescent, Leamington Spa CV31 1JL or email should use info@musictoyourears.org.uk