Warwickshire Open Studios ready for annual visits by art lovers

Artists from across Warwickshire have been putting the final touches to their creations ready for the annual open studios event.

The Warwickshire Open Studios event sees talented artists throughout the county preparing their work for the event which runs from Saturday June 17 to Sunday July 2 2017.

Organisers reported that their 2016 event was the most successful to date, attracting 20,000 people to visit the work spaces of the artists.

The settings for 2017 include artists’ homes, gardens, studios, cafés, offices, church halls, museums and a National Trust property.

Visitors will be able to view and buy the work including paintings, photography, ceramics, glassware, stoneware, jewellery, installations, furniture, drawings, printmaking, textiles and metalwork.

This annual event also provides an opportunity to see the artists at work, often where it has been produced and talk directly to its creator about their inspiration, techniques and materials.

There is free entry to all the venues which are exhibiting work by 185 artists.

Visit the Warwickshire Open Studios website at www.wostudios.org for details on venues, opening times and facilities and information about their autumn exhibition.

For futher information please contact admin@warwickshireopenstudios.org

Now in its 15th year, Warwickshire Open Studios helps visual artists and design makers across the Warwickshire connect with art-lovers.