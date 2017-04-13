Warwickshire Police celebrates improved rating from watchdog

Warwickshire Police celebrated being rated as ‘good’ by the independent police watchdog but pledged to keep improving.

The force was given a ‘good’ in all three categories – effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy – in the PEEL report by Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, released on Tuesday.

Last year the inspector rated as Warwickshire Police as ‘requires improvement’ and Chief Constable Martin Jelley was pleased the force had been rewarded for its officer’s hard work.

“These reports reflect the hard work and commitment demonstrated by officers, volunteers and staff in helping to protect our communities and to achieve our aspiration of being great at protecting the most vulnerable.

“However, we recognise that there is still room for improvement.

“We will continue to strive for excellence across all areas of activity, working in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and the communities we serve.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe welcomed the improved ratings.

“Ensuring that Warwickshire Police obtains as a minimum ‘good’ overall ratings in all areas of HMIC’s inspection programme is one of the firm pledges I made in my police and crime plan and something I have been holding the Chief Constable to account for in delivering.

“I am naturally pleased that the progress made by the force towards achieving this over the last 12 months has been recognised by the inspectors.

“The improved ratings come as a result of the hard work and commitment that officers and police staff make on a daily basis, serving their local communities and protecting the vulnerable.

“It is pleasing to see the many examples of this recognised in each of the individual HMIC PEEL reports.

“There is no complacency, however, and maintaining and wherever possible improving on these ratings is the new challenge faced by Warwickshire Police.

“The reports each suggest additional ways that the force can make improvements and, with its past track record of delivering against these recommendations, I am confident this is achievable.

“In addition, the investments I am making in new technology and mobile working will further help to ensure that Warwickshire Police continues to move forward, delivering a better service our local communities and victims of crime.”