Warwickshire Police officers in London for PC Keith Palmer’s funeral

A number of Warwickshire Police officers including the deputy chief constable will be representing the force at PC Keith Palmer’s funeral in London today (Monday, April 10).

Thousands of police officers are expected to the line the streets as the copper, who was killed in last month’s terror attack, is taken from the Palace of Westminster to in Southwark Cathedral.

Warwickshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Karen Manners will be among the local officers at the funeral and officers and staff will be taking part in a two minute silence to honour PC Palmer’s memory.

Chief Constable Martin Jelley said: “Our thoughts today are with PC Palmer’s family and friends and across Warwickshire Police we will stand silent to honour the memory of our fallen colleague.”

PC Palmer was guarding the Houses of Parliament on March 22, when he was fatally stabbed by Khalid Masood, who also killed three others and injured many by driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

The funeral cortege will make its way from Westminster, via Lambeth Bridge, to Southwark Cathedral for a service at 2pm, when police forces across the country will hold a two minute silence.