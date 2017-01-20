Warwickshire quidditch team try-outs should be magic

Quidditch-mad Muggles in Warwickshire have been invited to try out for a Harry Potter-inspired sports team, suitable for non-magic people - and Squibs.

The fictional broomstick-based game quidditch, which was first described by J.K. Rowling in her novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone now has a version devised for Muggles - people who can’t perform magic.

Popular with readers of the Harry Potter books, quidditch has since developed into its own real life sport, with over 20,000 competing players, in 25 countries, and an international set of rules.

Warwickshire team, West Midlands Revolution, who play in the Quidditch Premier League (QPL) are holding try-outs in Warwick on Saturday February 18.

The Quidditch Premier League (QPL) has been established to create a new tournament structure for the best players in the UK.

Eight teams from across England will compete to gain the title of national champions in quidditch.

A quidditch team consists of 21 athletes with seven players per team on the field at any one time.

Each player has a broom between their legs, however, the players remain earth-bound.

In Rowling’s world the magical game is played with ‘quaffles’, ‘bludgers’ and a ‘snitch’ but the muggle game uses a semi-deflated volleyball, a dodgeball, and a tennis ball in a long sock.

To ensure a mix of genders, the ‘four maximum’ rule of quidditch states that, at most, there can be four players of the same gender on pitch at one time.

Quidditch Premier League director, Jack Lennard said: “The Quidditch Premier League is such an exciting opportunity and development.

“It’s an opportunity for the sport to grow and gain prestige on a greater level nationally and internationally than ever before.

Jack added: “It is an opportunity for players to compete at the highest level, and most importantly, it’s an opportunity for more people in more places to find out about this incredible sport.

“I can’t wait to see where the QPL can take the sport in the UK.’

Ben Morton, team manager of the West Midlands Revolution, said: “Revolution is coming - join us or try to stop us, just don’t miss out on the incredible experience that will be The Quidditch Premier League.”

“In recent years the sport has seen more acceptance across the country as more and more players are becoming aware of the sport.

“We’ve seen some fantastic progress over the last few years, and we are pushing hard to continue our expansion across the world”

The try-outs are at the University of Warwick, CV4 7AL on Saturday February 18, 2017 from noon-3pm.