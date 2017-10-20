Warwickshire’s Radway Riding School pipped at post to top rural business award

A Warwickshire riding school has been hailed for its contribution to the countryside community at the Rural Business Awards 2017.

Radway Riding School, which is eight miles south of Wellesbourne, was crowned runner-up in the Best Rural Sporting Business category.

Judges found Radway to be a successful business showing fulfilling criteria of stability and financial growth.

The panel described the riding school as making ‘a massive contribution to engaging young people and providing opportunities to introduce them to the equestrian sector, both riding and working’.

The school has been an Accessibility Mark-accredited centre for nearly four years and was one of the first to sign up for the scheme when it began as a pilot project. Accreditation provides clients with disabilities reassurance that the centre has fulfilled the criteria of organisations including Riding for the Disabled Association. Judging criteria included excellence in contributions to the rural and wider business economy, good financial management, job creation, and a positive impact on the community.