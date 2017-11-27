Warwickshire to receive £8 million to improve safety on roads affected by HS2

The safety of roads in Warwickshire affected by HS2 will benefit from funding worth £8 million, the Department for Transport has announced.

The money going to Warwickshire is part of funding worth £30 million from the DfT. It will be allocated to towns and villages along the HS2 route to help improve road and cycle safety and to offset disruption caused by the line.

The funding can be used for projects like traffic calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings or safer junctions for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Economy, said: “We welcome the announcement of the additional funding to help address key road safety issues in areas affected by the construction and operation of HS2.

“It is important that we now take time to look carefully at the funding criteria and ensure that we use the money on schemes to help the communities who will experience the highest volumes of disruption.”

There are strict DfT guidelines in place for local authorities to consider which schemes can receive the funding. Authorities must also ensure improvement schemes leave a lasting legacy of road safety.

Once local authorities have agreed plans for projects, agreement has to be reached with HS2 Ltd to release the funds.

Cllr David Reilly, lead councillor for HS2 and road safety, added: “Warwickshire will be adversely impacted upon by HS2 and this new Government funding will help us to provide better road safety solutions in the right areas on our road network.

“WCC will be identifying the appropriate priority schemes throughout the HS2 route corridor in Warwickshire. These schemes must provide the most effective road safety improvements to help reduce the number and severity of accidents.”