Warwickshire volunteer Joan wins top Rotary award

A former teacher who has dedicated her retirement to helping children has been honoured with a special Rotary Club award.

Joan Bolton was presented its annual Meritorious Service Award by The Rotary Club of Warwick in recognition of her 20 years support to children in Warwickshire.

Rotarian Jackie Crampton introduced Joan to the club as one of the “unsung heroes”.

After retiring from teaching in 1997, Joan joined the Friendship Project as an Older Friend.

The project matches an Older Friend to a Younger Friend – a child between six and 16 referred by Social Services, or by the Education Authority, as needing support.

The Older Friend provide care and interest for two or three hours every week with the aim of developing the child’s personality and confidence.

Over two decades Joan has spent time with many children, letting them talk, encouraging them to try something new, and making visits to the countryside, canals, and cycling. Rotary Club of Warwick President, John Taylor, thanked Joan for her service and on behalf of the children of Warwick presented her with a framed certificate.

She also received a cheque for £200 towards the work of the Friendship Project for Children which can be seen www.friendshipproject.co.uk