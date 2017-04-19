Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum officially open for 2017 season

A military museum in Warwick has officially reopened for the 2017 season.

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, which is managed through a charitable trust, is located in the basement of The Court House in Jury Street.

Mayor of Warwick Christine Cross with two Trustees and two Friends of the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum.

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Cavalry was formed on June 25 1794 for internal defence to counter the threat of invasion, arising from the disturbed condition of affairs in France. The Regiment fought in both World Wars and was amalgamated with the Queen’s Own Worcestershire Hussars in 1956, to become the Queen’s Own Warwickshire and Worcestershire Yeomanry.

Originally the museum was housed at the Regiment’s headquarters in Priory Road, Warwick but in 1967 it moved to Stratford because of cuts.

In 1976 the mayor of Warwick became aware of the need for a permanent home for the museum and set the wheels in motion.

On April 25 1981 the museum officially opened in the basement of the Court House in Jury Street.

The museum was shut for the winter season but was officially reopened by Warwick mayor Christine Cross on Good Friday.

In the days following the opening hundreds of people visited the museum and there were several research requests.

Philip Wilson, museum trustee and archivist, said: “Much work has been done during the past five months by the Friends of The Museum to further enhance and improve the museum and its displays. The museum is run entirely by volunteers. Admission is free but we welcome donations.”

The Museum will now be open on weekends and bank holidays from 10am to 4pm.

There is also the option for group visits and private bookings but these must be made through an appointment.

For more information go to: http://www.warwickshire-yeomanry-museum.co.uk