WATCH: More than 2,000 runners enjoy Regency Run

More than 2,000 runners took part in the Wright Hassall Regency 10K Run yesterday (Sunday) but couldn’t keep up with Paddy Roddy who took victory in Leamington – before heading straight back to his textbooks.

Roddy, from Kenilworth Runners, stormed home with a time of 32 minutes and 31 seconds to win the 13th annual race.

The 22-year- old finished ninth in 2013 as a junior and after his victory raced back home to revise for his upcoming final exams for an Astrophysics degree at Cambridge University – where he was cross country team captain.

Wasps Rugby star Rob Miller started the race, with Daniel Clarke and Adam Peacock coming in second and third place but unable to catch the race winner.

Paddy Roddy said: “I’ve been working hard for my finals, this is probably my last run I’ll do for a while, so I’m pleased to have won it.

“The support around the course was great, especially around the half-way point and it’s a really good event.

“I’ll still be doing a bit of running during my finals but this is my last race for a while so it’s great to end with a win.”

Kelsey Wiberley, of Spa Striders, was fastest woman home in 39 minutes and 38 seconds, ahead of runner-up Esther Illman and Jenny Jeeves in third.

Leading law firm Wright Hassall has sponsored the event since its inception and entered their own team into this year’s run. The Leamington-based firm also presented the post-race prizes.

Hannah Carey, partner at Wright Hassall, said: “This event keeps getting better year-on- year and we couldn’t be more proud to have supported it over the past 13 years.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere when we were out and about around the course, everybody cheering the runners on and it really does show the great community spirit here in Leamington.

“As a runner myself, it’s great to see more people signing up each year, getting their running shoes on and raising a lot of money for great charities, community projects and charitable causes.

“There is a lot of hard work behind the scenes so everyone at Wright Hassall would like to pass on their congratulations to the Leamington Round Table and all the volunteers for putting on such a brilliant event.”

Around 250 children were also able to take part in the day – by taking on the 1k kids run, organised by charity Kids Run Free.

Leamington Round Table organise the event, which has raised more than £250,000 since its inception.

Mark Chambers, President of the Leamington Round Table, added: “We’re really happy with how this year’s event went. Of course every year you worry about the weather but this year it came good, the rain held off and the conditions were perfect for running.

“So much hard work goes on in the lead-up to the event, so I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us do this for 13 years and of course to the great group of volunteers we had here on the day.

“It was great to see the community out in full force again for the run, every year attendances just grow and thank you to everyone who donated and helped raise funds for the local charities and good causes that this supports.”

RESULTS:

Men

1. Paddy Roddy (Kenilworth Runners) 32:31

2. Daniel Clarke (Coventry Godiva Harriers) 32:50

3. Adam Peacock (Bromsgrove & Redditch AC) 33:27

Women

1. Kelsey Wiberley (Spa Striders) 39:38

2. Esther Illman (Kenilworth Runners) 41:29

3. Jenny Jeeves (Leamington C & A C) 41:39