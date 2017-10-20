Weekly Warwickshire Magistrates Court round-up

The following cases have been dealt with at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in Leamington.

Shane Anthony Parker, 29, of Kilnsey Grove, Woodloes, Warwick, was given a community order, fined £86 and ordered to pay £6.20 compensation and £165 costs for theft.

Rachael Clare McLea, 41, of Napton Drive, Leamington, was given a community order and ordered to pay £270 costs for theft.

Karl Troth, 49, of Newland Rod, Leamington, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £205 costs for theft.

Mark Stuart Evans, 41, of Acacia Road, Leamington, was fined £45 and ordered to pay £55 costs for possession of cannabis.

Liam Myles, 41, of Grove Place, Leamington, was fined £75 and ordered to pay £30 costs for failing to comply with supervision requirements after a period of imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay £135 for theft.