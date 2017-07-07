Wellesbourne woman’s marathon effort in memory of colleague

A runner from Wellesbourne is still going strong after completing over half of the races in a year of charity runs.

Jan McLure,challenged herself to seven half marathons, and a 15-mile, a nine-mile and a 10km race between March-October for cancer charity Penny Brohn UK in memory of her colleague Jacqui Evans who died of the disease.

Jan, who worked with Jacqui at Jaguar Land Rover as a senior purchase manager, wanted to do her bit to help after being bitten by the running bug.

After Jacqui died from cancer aged 53 in December 2015, 43-year-old Jan united with colleagues to fundraise for the charity, hosting fundraisers including memorial balls.

Jan said: “My younger colleagues challenged me to do The Wolf Run with them about a year ago, so I trained hard so I didn’t come last and embarrass myself.

“I came third out of our group and I thought since I have this level of fitness, why not keep going and do something worthwhile to honour Jacqui?

“After devising a list of runs, some local and others in areas linked to my family, I hoped people would sponsor me.

She added: “It’s extremely tough, but strangely enjoyable and I’m motivated by the fact it’s for Jacqui and Penny Brohn UK, a charity close to all of our hearts.”

So far Jan has conquered the Warwick, Shakespeare (Stratford) and Worcester half marathons, Banbury 15 Miles, Arden 9-mile Road Race and Two Castle 10km.

Her latest race, the Compton Verney Half on July 2, has helped her surpass £2,140 - over double her original fundraising target.

Jan will endure the Kenilworth Half on September 3, Great North Run on September 10 and Great Scottish Run (half marathon) in Glasgow on October 1.

To donate to Jan’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/j-mclure