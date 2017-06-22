Winner of Friends of Abbey Fields’ photo competition for calendar revealed

The winner of the Friends of Abbey Fields photo competition for its 2018 calendar has been revealed.

‘Autumn Leaves’ by Fabio Rodrigues will now appear on the calendar’s front cover after it was selected as the winner by town mayor Cllr Kate Dickson at an event in the Almanack on Saturday June 17.

FOAF committee member David Pettifor said: “This is a stunning photograph of the footpath from Bridge Street towards the war memorial and its dramatic feel made it an obvious choice for the front cover.”

25 photographers had submitted several hundred photographs of Abbey Fields, taken throughout the seasons and from these a selection had been made for individual months by committee members.

Cllr Dickson congratulated all entrants and Emmerson Press for producing the calendars.

The calendars will be on sale from September.