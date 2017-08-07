Witness appeal after collision near Leamington

Have your say

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which took place in Harbury Lane near Leamington on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 1.45pm.

The collision was between a white Mercedes and a black Peugeot.

It is believed that there was a separate vehicle which was travelling ahead of the vehicles that were in collision.

The driver and any passengers of this vehicle may have important information regarding the incident.

Those with information can contact Warwickshire Police on 101 referencing incident 202 of August 5.