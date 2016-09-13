Witness appeal after serious crash near Gaydon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash near Gaydon which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

The crash happened on the B4100 on Wednesday August 3 at around 7.30am and involved a 40-year-old male cyclist and an unknown van or light goods vehicle.

The cyclist was travelling from the direction of Lighthorne Heath towards Bishops Itchington and travelled through the traffic lights on the B4100 at the junction to Gaydon Village, when it is believed he was involved in a crash with the unknown van.

He came off his bike and collided with street furniture, causing him serious injury. The other vehicle involved failed to stop and may have been unaware of the incident.

The cyclist was take to Warwick Hospital with serious injuries to his shoulder and hip.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the other vehicle involved should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 284 of September 3.