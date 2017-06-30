Woman discovers burglar trying to break into her Cubbington home

A woman discovered a burglar trying to break into her house in Cubbington this week, police have revealed.

At just before 9.30am on Wednesday June 28, the resident of a home in Hill Crest was at home in her bedroom when she heard someone tapping the letterbox and then a loud banging on the front door.

She looked out of the window but could not see anyone. She then heard a loud banging noise on the rear doors and then banging on the ground floor bathroom window but could not see anyone outside.

The resident then went out on to the landing as someone opened the ground floor bathroom door and saw the lower half of a figure, wearing black trainers, black workman style trousers and a black top walk across the hallway.

She shouted out and a couple of seconds later saw the burglar run back in the direction they had come from and called police.

When officers arrived, they found that the bathroom door had been locked from the inside and the window open. The offender made off but nothing was stolen from inside the house.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 103 of June 28.