Woman suffers facial burns after chemical substance thrown at her

A 40-year-old woman was hospitalised after a substance was thrown into her face in Bishops Itchington, causing severe chemical burns.

The incident just before 10pm on happened on Monday September 5 in Lakin Drive near to the junction with Starbold Road.

She was walking along the road when a substance was thrown into her face by a man who then made off.

The woman went into a shop and, after raising the alarm, was taken to hospital where she was treated for superficial chemical burns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-org.uk