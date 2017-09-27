Work starts at new affordable housing development site in Warwick

Work has now started at a new affordable housing development site in Warwick.

Waterloo Housing Group together with its partners, Warwick District Council and the developer Jessup have announced the start of work on site of a new development at the Printworks, in Theatre Street.

The development will provide 39 new homes for affordable rent for local people.

To mark the occasion Councillor Peter Phillips, from Warwick District Council, attended site to help lay the first foundations. Councillor Peter Phillips, portfolio holder for housing was also in attendance.

The building has been empty for over several years, despite several attempts to re-develop the site.

Waterloo and the council have managed to combine this site with the adjacent Falcon Motors in order to develop six, one-bedroom flats and thirty-three, two-bedroom flats.

These affordable rented homes will be allocated to local people via Warwick District Council’s HomeChoice lettings scheme.

The development received £1.5m support from Central Government via the Homes Agency and a £250,000 grant from Warwick District Council.

Anthony Riley, Waterloo Housing Group’s Director of Development and Operations said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Warwick District Council and Jessup Brothers to deliver these much needed new affordable homes in an area where it is increasingly difficult for many to afford to buy a home or rent in the private sector.

“The site has been a challenge to redevelop but with our partners we will be able to make the best use of an under-used brownfield site near to the town centre.”

Councillor Peter Phillips, portfolio holder for housing at Warwick District Council said: “The Printworks have lain vacant for many years; a blot on Warwick’s landscape.

“Working together, Warwick District Council and Waterloo Housing will be bringing forward these 39 new homes with associated parking and open space.

“This initiative is the latest development under the W2 partnership with Waterloo which sees hundreds of new affordable homes being built for the residents of Warwick District”

Clive Jessup, managing director of Jessup Brothers who are building these new homes, said: “Jessup are delighted to be involved with this challenging project at the heart of historic Warwick.

“Continuing our longstanding relationship with Waterloo Housing, and working closely with the local businesses and residents, together we will finally transform this brownfield site into new homes for the benefit of the local community.”