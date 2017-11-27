Work taking place ahead of major housing development in Warwick

Work is currently taking place ahead of a new major residential development in Warwick

Catesby Estates was granted consent for the site wide infrastructure and public open space works for the residential development, which will be known as Myton Green, by Warwick District Council back in April.

Artist impression of the Myton Green site.

The works are part of a major development to build 735 new homes on land between Myton Road and Europa Way.

Outline plans for Myton Green, were given the green light in 2015.

Catesby Estates, working in partnership with the Europa Way Consortium, currently have contractors on site carrying out the initial demolition of some of the dilapidated farm buildings, which will ultimately make way for the new spine road, and an extensive wildlife and recreational green corridor works when works commence in spring 2018.

Paul Brocklehurst, chief executive at Catesby Estates, said: “We pride ourselves on our collaborative approach and have worked closely with the Consortium, Warwickshire District Council and other local stakeholders to ensure Myton Green will be a vibrant extension to the existing community.

“We have a first class reputation for bringing forward land for high quality, sustainable housing developments.

“The early installation of infrastructure means housebuilders are able to bring forward the construction of new homes and residents benefit from earlier occupation dates and more established recreational and wildlife areas.”

Catesby Estates is hoping to have new residents occupying homes in the site in 2019.

In time, the development is scheduled to deliver six equipped play areas, new footpaths and cycleways along with the planting of more than 250 trees set in around 20 acres of green open space.