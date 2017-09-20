Work to fix ‘joke’ speed humps outside Kenilworth School will happen this weekend

Work to repair recently-installed speed humps outside Kenilworth School, which were described as an ‘absolute joke’, will take place this weekend.

The humps, which cost Warwickshire County Council £85,000 to install, were installed during the summer holidays in a bid to improve road safety.

But some of the humps, especially on the west side of the road near the junction with Windy Arbour, could still be driven over at speed because they are not high enough.

This led Kenilworth town councillor Richard Hales to describe them as an ‘absolute joke’.

Following a meeting between county councillors and contractors Balfour Beatty on Wednesday September 6, it was agreed the work to make the speed humps higher could be done at no further cost to taxpayers.

The work will happen on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24.

It will involve repairing the two humps and the two ‘raised tables’ between Windy Arbour and the entrance to the shopping precinct off Leyes Lane, with access being maintained.

Most of the work will happen on Sunday to minimise disruption. A section of Leyes Lane will be closed for the day.

County councillor for Park Hill Dave Shilton said: “We’re always willing to listen to our communities, take on board their feedback and, where possible, act, which is why I’m very pleased to see this work undertaken to correct these traffic calming measures.

“We are committed to doing all we can to ensure children are safe in Warwickshire and this work supports this.”

The county council approved the work to build the speed humps in June in a bid to reduce the number of accidents.

Five children have been injured in the last six years on the road, which is much higher than roads outside other schools in the county.

But many nearby residents claimed the humps were not necessary, and said safety issues were caused by parents’ bad parking during the school run rather than excessive speed.