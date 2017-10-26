Works start on new entrance to Warwick Racecourse and St Mary’s Lands

Councillors and members of Warwick District Council joined staff at Warwick Racecourse to mark works starting to create a new entrance for the racecourse and St Mary’s Lands.

Andre Klein, from the racecourse, Warwick District Council chief executive Chris Elliott, Cllr Noel Butler along with Charlie Brooks and James Davies of the Wigley Group marked the start of works to improve the entrance.

They were also joined by members of the St Mary’s Lands working party.

The works are being undertaken by the Wigley Group, which will see the former brick ticketing buildings replaced with new main entrance buildings.

Andre Klein, general manager of the Racecourse: “I am delighted to see that our ambitious plans are now taking shape.

“The design for the new main entrance reflects our vision to create an attractive entry point which blends in with the natural character of the surrounding landscape and provides improved access to and from the town.

“I am sure local people will be very pleased with the result.”

Cllr Noel Butler, executive member of Warwick District Council and a member of the St Mary’s Lands working party, said: “After many years of planning and consultation we are very pleased to see that work is now underway.

“Having received positive support for our plans from local people during the consultation, we are confident that the improvements which will be made are going to make a big impact for regular users of the lands and visitors alike.”