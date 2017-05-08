Young engineers from Kenilworth and Balsall Common take part in F1 challenge

Thirty pupils from Kenilworth and Balsall Common primary schools took part in the F1 in Schools Jaguar Primary School Challenge last week.

Held at Princethorpe College on Thursday May 4, the teams had to present smaller versions of F1 cars and race them against each other.

The winning team from Priors Field Primary School

Pupils from Crackey Hall School, St. Augustine’s Catholic Primary School, Priors Field Primary School and Balsall Common Primary School all took part.

Balsall Common had three teams in the competition, and their experience showed as their ‘Lightning Sparks’ team took the award for Fastest Car and other team ‘Sonic Speed’ won Best Verbal Presentation.

However, this year the overall winners, showing consistency across all the judging criteria, were the ‘Silver Sprinters’ from Kenilworth’s Priors Field.

Alex Darkes, the chairman of the judges, was impressed with the hard work of all the teams.

He said: “The standard of competition of all the teams this year was again tremendously high, illustrating the commitment and talent of all the children involved.”