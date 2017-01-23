Youths caught trespassing at St Margarets School in Whitnash

Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team has thanked residents for reporting damage being caused to the grounds at St Margarets School in Whitnash after five youths were caught trespassing yesterday (Sunday).

The youths had climbed a fence and got into the school but were stopped by police about 15 minutes later.

Officers took their details and took them home to their parents.

At the time the group were not causing any damage and there was no proof that they were involved.

But the individuals will be receiving warning letters from Warwickshire County Council, which is the first steps to the Anti Social Behaviour procedure.

Regular patrols of the School will still continue