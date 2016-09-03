Spa take to conditions at Stoke like ducks to water

Torrential rain forced Royal Leamington Spa’s five-rink men’s match at Stoke in Coventry to be abandoned after 14 ends last weekend.

Despite starting in the dry, the threatening clouds and distant thunder were ominous signs of what was to come.

Play was first halted after just five ends with Spa having pulled out a 26-13 lead.

After a short break, the match resumed in light rain and Spa’s foursome of David Payne, Rex Fox, George Fox and skip Dick Allibon found the wet conditions much to their liking as they eased to a 21-4 lead.

However, with the weather deteriorating rapidly, both sides agreed to cut short the match, a decision that was vindicated as the persistent rain became a deluge and flooded the green.

With Dick Williams (18-10), Malcolm Wickens (14-11) and Ray White (13-11) also ahead and Jerry Horne only 12-7 down, victory in the shortened match went to Spa by 73 shots to 48.

Spa’s men also had their four-rink triples game at home to Warwick Boat Club shortened to 15 ends last week as the light failed on an overcast evening.

After a well-matched opening, 17 unanswered shots saw Spa’s Chris Bearman, Dave Wigman and Jerry Horne win 23-4 against Martin Dean.

With Spa’s Ray White also skipping his triple to a 22-6 win over John Fielden and Mike Wallace winning 19-7 against Bryan Harrison, it was left Boat Club captain Les Anscombe to restore some pride for the visitors.

He skipped John Morris and Peter Lamb to a 15-10 success over Dick Allibon in a hard-fought tussle but this could not prevent Spa recording another win, by 74 shots 32.

Spa’s ladies made the short journey to Avenue to play a three-rink triples friendly.

As the match progressed, it was clear both sides would each record a fairly one-sided win.

For Spa, Dawn Horne, Enid Reece and skip Lyn Williams overturned a 6-2 deficit to ease to a 26-7 success over Hazel Higgins.

For Avenue, the trio of Hannah Smith, Margaret Lawson and skip Lisa Smith, recorded an equally comfortable 27-12 win over Elizabeth Glynne-Jones.

Those results meant the outcome of the match was effectively decided on the third rink where, in a low-scoring game, Avenue’s Yvonne Pick eventually came out on top 15-7 against Jenny Wickens to condemn Spa to a narrow 49-45 defeat.

n Warwickshire get their Amy Rose Bowl campaign under way tomorrow (Saturday) at the Bowls England National finals at Victoria Park.

Georgina Cooper (Lillington), Helen Slimm and Hannah Smith (both Avenue) will be part of the Warwickshire team who meet Kent B in the first round.