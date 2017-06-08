Carson trails in just behind Great Britain international at Wharfedale

Kenilworth Runners’ Connor Carson had an excellent run to finish second behind Great Britain international Kyle Greig in the Wharfedale Trail Half Marathon on Sunday.

The 15th edition of the half was held in perfect conditions with runners greeted by warm sunshine, a slight breeze and very dry underfoot conditions with many runners opting to race in lightweight road shoes.

As the runners snaked their way along the Dalesway above Grassington, Greig, from Aberdeen, had already pulled well clear of the field.

The Flying Scotman was on a high having been selected to represent Britain in the World Trail Running Championships in Italy later in the month and knowing a record was achievable in the good conditions, he pushed hard all the way.

He crossed the line in 1hr 24min 38sec to comfortably beat Quentin Lewis’ 2012 mark of 1:25:07, taking home a £200 bonus along with the winner’s prize.

Carson ran a fine race to finish runner-up, just under five minutes behind Greig.

Spa Striders’ Clive Parpworth and Helene Wright also took part, with Parpworth finishing in 2:18:04 and Wright in 2:21:51, 14 minutes under her course best from two years previously.

Fresh from her third place at the 100k British Championships, Melissa Venables (1:30:23) displayed her shorter-course speed in the Otmoor Challenge, a mixed terrain half-marathon, finishing second lady and first V40.

Three Kenilworth Runners and one Spa Strider took on the Tysoe Windmill 10k, a challenging multi-terrain course, which incorporates two ascents of Windmill Hill, one of the highest points in Warwickshire.

Carla Fuste was first home for Kenilworth in 58:06, with Tom and Pauline Dable clocking 62:03 and 68:12, respectively.

Striders’ Chris Jones came home in 1:04:57.

Leamington C&AC’s Marc Curtis and Jenny Jeeves headed to Cumbria at the weekend to take part in the Lake Coniston Half Marathon, an off-road event starting on the shores of the lake and climbing for the first six miles along rocky paths to Tarn Hows with over 500 metres of ascent and several gates.

Jeeves finished third lady in a time of 1:40:56 but despite the course being well marked and marshalled, Curtis, who was in seventh position at the time, found himself lost, along with another two runners at the five-mile mark.

He managed to navigate back to the correct course, finishing in 1:43:55 despite adding a mile to his distance.

Fellow C&AC runner Alex Montgomery, meanwhile, only ventured into the next village to run a 3k fun run in Ashby St Ledger.

On a two-lap course with five stiles to cross on each lap as well as sheep droppings and low trees to dodge, Montgomery was happy with his efforts and revelled in overtaking the leader with a quarter of a mile to go to win the race.

Striders’ Andy Graham added to his recent plethora of PBs by knocking 14 seconds off his 10k time in Poole, coming home in 37:30.

Kenilworth Runners’ Matt Griffiths clocked 1:11:07 to finish 139th in the inaugural London 10 mile race at Richmond Park. There were 3,229 finishers.

Leamington C&AC continue to struggle in the Midland Track & Field League, with a depleted team again finishing bottom of Division Two at Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Team spirit was the order of the day with many of the C&AC athletes making up the numbers in unfamiliar events

Nonetheless, there were several noteworthy performances, with Ben Hawkes’ 400m time of 50.2sec putting him in second position.

Greg West ran a PB of 4:23.5 in the 1500m, while Danielle Mohacsi’s second track outing saw her better her Worcester times, clocking 5:34.9 for the 1500m and 11:52.50 for the 3000m.

Phil Gould had the only win of the day for the club in the 3000m steeplechase.

His first attempt at the distance saw him cross the line first in a time of 10:30.4, made even more impressive by the fact he had already competed in the 400m hurdles and the 1500m.

Leamington C&AC’s Cameron Williams-Stein finished second overall in the open pentathlon at Saffron Athletics after achieving personal bests in all of his events.

Williams-Stein came first in the 800m (2:17.73) and the high jump (1.59m), second in the long jump (5.43m), third in the shot (7:26m) and fourth in the hurdles (13.99)to earn a Grade 3 AAAstandard of 2,237 points.