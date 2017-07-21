Claverdon’s 100 per cent start to the season continues against Rowington

Claverdon maintained their perfect record at the top of Cotswold Hills Division Five courtesy of a four-wicket win at Rowington 2nds.

Rowington’s decision to bat first looked justified as Des Walsh (25) and Ben Skillings set about Claverdon’s new-ball pair with Walsh, in particular, harsh on anything overpitched or off line in a partnership of 51.

Claverdon's Matt Underwood celebrates after dismissing Marcus Miles. Pictures: Morris Troughton

After being put down three times, Skillings departed for 25 and, with Marcus Miles (23) also getting out when well set, the innings was in danger of stalling at 132 for five off 34 overs.

Adam Covell and Andrew Smith put on 22 but when Covell was bowled to be quickly followed back into the hutch by Billy Sly and Jeff Rogers, it needed a late assault by Smith (40 not out) to lift the hosts to 185 for eight.

Rowington’s new-ball pairing of Leon Clarke and Billy Sly restricted the Claverdon reply to 50 for one from the opening 20 overs.

Hammond was well set and played some exquisite shots before being undone by Steve Turrell and a blinding catch by Billy Sly in the gulley.

Fletcher then joined Robertson and they put away anything short of a length which proved a regular occurrence.

Robertson top-edged a long hop to give Clive Haywood the first of three wickets, with Fletcher holing out in the deep to the safe hands of Steve Turrell.

However, any hopes of a Rowington win were quickly snuffed out as John Green finished off the game with a huge six to give Claverdon victory in the 43rd over.

Rowington 1sts fell to an 18-run defeat at Overbury in a see-saw Division Two encounter.

The visitors elected to field on a green-topped wicket but despite an early breakthrough for Marcus Williams, Overbury raced to 47 for one in just six overs.

Having struggled to find his line, Williams then got his bearings to pick up wickets in consecutive overs.

Williams’ fine end to his spell continued when he had opener Gwynn Griffith caught for a quickfire 62 which contained as many sixes (five) as fours, reducing the hosts to 107 for four off 18 overs.

With Shaw bowling tight lines, Sam Lange joined the attack at the other end to immediate effect, getting Gareth Aldridge caught for 14 by Joe Turrell and then Charlie Tamcken for one.

Shaw’s pressure at the other end saw him bowl Innes Gardener for 17 before Lange removed Mark Trueman for 15.

The Overbury tail wagged, however, with number ten Lewis Bridges smashing two straight sixes in his 32 as the hosts were eventually dismissed for 201.

With seven extra overs to achieve their target, Rowington looked in control at 59 for one off 12, with Alex Smith having made 23.

Matt Page then took over the offensive but when he departed for 43, Rowington were 86 for three.

Sam and Joe Turrell combined for a partnership of 36 to put Rowington in the box seat, only for Sam’s dismissal for 20 to spark a middle-order collapse.

Lange and Redwood grinded out a partnership of 40 for the seventh wicket as the momentum shifted back to the visitors.

However, Redwood (10) was caught off the bowling of Charlie Tamcken before the returning opener Joshua Tamden proved too quick for the tail, yorking both Lange (26) and Williams (8) to end Rowington’s reply on 183.