Ramblers are reuniting to celebrate old timers

A reunion game for Warwick Ramblers is to be held at Warwickshire County Council’s Myton Road ground on Saturday September 10 (2pm).

A team of former players (plus a few sons) recruited by Keith Edwards and Des Reynolds will take on a Council XI of current and former players organised by George Randhawa.

All former players of Ramblers, who folded in 1990, along with friends and opponents are invited to attend.

The game also marks 70 years of the Reynolds family playing cricket in Warwick.

Brothers Ron, Ray and Den first played for Warwick St Nicholas in 1946 before the club later became Warwick Ramblers.

The tradition has been carried on through the years by their sons Chris, Keith, Paul, Gordon, Colin and Des and now Ron’s grandson Henry, with the latter three still playing for Warwickshire County Council Staff, where Ron is a vice-president and still regularly watches games with wife Vera.