Fletcher is rewarded for making hay in May

Claverdon cricketer Stephen Fletcher has been crowned our Player of the Month for May, in association with Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Each month, we celebrate the deeds of our cricketers, with the winner being presented with a six new balls for their club, provided by Blythe Liggins.

Fletcher wins the prize having scored 166 in Claverdon’s 144-run victory over Ashton-Under-Hill on a very cold, overcast and windy day deep in the Cotswolds.

Armed with a new bat for the opening game of the season, he joined Will Lawton in dispatching Ashton’s bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The duo were involved in a race to reach three figures and Fletcher crunched a ball through the covers to bring up his first century for the club.

Although Lawton departed for 97, Lawton continued on to make a superb 166.

Tim Lester, head of residential conveyancing at sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “Congratulations to Stephen on a marvellous innings.

“To score more than 150 at any standard of cricket should be applauded, especially in the first match of the season.”