Canavan is the latest new arrival for Brakes

Liam Canavan has become the latest new arrival at Leamington as they prepare for life in the Vanarama National League North.

The midfielder today completed his move from Kettering Town to bring Brakes’ total of new signings this summer to five.

Canavan has spent the last two seasons at Kettering where he came up against Brakes in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals for the Poppies

last season including a stunning long-range volley against Biggleswade Town,

the footage of which went

viral on social media.

Canavan started his career at Hinckley United but made his name at United Counties League side Thurnby Nirvana where he scored 42 goals during the 2014-15 season to earn himself a move to Nuneaton Town before he eventually joined Kettering.

Now he has become Paul Holleran’s latest addition following Brakes’ Southern League play-off success.

Holleran said: “Liam Canavan is a player that we’ve come across a lot over the last two years.

“When we’ve come up against him he has always done well, he’s a good size and an energetic midfield player who I think will add another dimension to the squad.

“He’s still only 22, so I’m sure there’s more to come from him.”