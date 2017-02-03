Four-midable Ratcliffe helps Rangers to spring a George Dutton Cup shock

Division Two strugglers Kenilworth Town Rangers pulled off a shock in the second round of the George Dutton Cup by knocking out top-flight side Murphy’s Bar.

Connor Ratcliffe was the Town hero, scoring four in a 6-2 win.

Jansen Coathup and Steve Shirley were also on the mark for the visitors, with Calum Yeates and Connor Byrne replying for Murphy’s.

Khalsa Reserves also hit six to move through to the third round.

David Benton was their hat-trick hero in a 6-3 success at Real Barston, with Amritpal Johal, Niall McPherson and Munreece Singh also chipping in.

David Jolly scored all three Real Barston goals in response.

In an outstanding first-round tie, HRI Wellesbourne eased past Ettington Rovers 5-0.

Vitor Machado and Charlie Fitzmaurice both helped themselves to doubles, with Sam Mitchell completing the rout.

Two goals from Jamie Lea helped Radford Albion to a 4-1 win at Wroxton in the first round of the Cancer Cup.

Adrian Reeves and Daniel Riley were also on target for the visitors, with Ashley Wingrove scoring Wroxton’s reply.

Adam Johnson bagged a hat-trick as Harbury Albion moved into the second round of the Cancer Supplementary Cup with a 4-1 win at Dynamo Leamington.

Bishops Itchington eased their Division One drop fears thanks to a 3-2 win over Mid-Warwickshire Police.

Josh Turton proved the 87th-minute match-winner after Pete Squires looked to have rescued a point for Police.

Adam Miles had earlier scored twice to put Bishops Itchington ahead after Tom Quinlan had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Westlea Wanderers continue to march on at the top, with goals from Luke Church (2) and Jake Montgomery earning them a 3-0 win at Radford Semele.

Warwick Wanderers survived a late fightback to secure all three points at Wellesbourne.

Two goals from Travis Lea and a Jason Holland strike put the visitors in control but replies in the last 15 minutes from Mitchell Keyes and Samuel Singleton set up a nervy finale.

It was honours even in the top versus second clash in Divisin Two, with leaders Midland Rangers being held to a 1-1 draw by Warwick Juniors.

James Bramwell’s first-minute goal had put Rangers ahead, but Juniors equalised through Stacey Ellis.

Stockton remain winless at the foot of the table aftera 3-1 reverse at the hands of Leek Wootton.

Stockton had opened the scoring through Joel Bennett but second-half strikes from Tom Higgit, Mike Coleman and Andrew Legg secured the points for Wootton.

Despite a hat-trick from Daniel Long, Division Three leaders AFC Warwick were held to a 4-4 draw by Leamington FC Vets.

Phillip Davies scored two of the Leamington replies.

Ross Jackson was also in treble-scoring form as Chadwick End beat Grist Mill 3-1.

Nathan Winwood scored the Mill reply.

Foresters Arms remain deep in relegation trouble after a 4-1 home reverse at the hands of Liberal Club C, Eric Yung and Jake Murphy with doubles for the visitors.

Athletico Murphy’s took a big step towards the Division Four title with a 3-0 win at nearest challengers Lillington Juniors.

Bradley Owen scored all three of their goals.

Castle Rangers were unable to take advantage of Juniors’ defeat, however, going down to a 3-2 loss at Wolseley UK.

Rangers found themselves 2-0 down to goals from Saninder Pal and Corey Edwards inside the opening 20 minutes but fought back to level after the break courtesy of a Jake Allies-Proctor double.

However, Ryan Barnard popped up in the 90th minute to give Wolseley all three points.

Hampton Magna, with games in hand, could still mount a late promotion push and they moved up to fifth with an Ashley Turnbull hat-trick earning them a 3-1 win at Kineton S&SC.

Tom Warner, Oscar Rose and Samuel Webb were on target for Long Itchington in their 3-1 win over Stockton Reserves.