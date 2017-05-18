Harbury spot on in Supplementary Cup

Harbury Albion held their nerve in a penalty shootout to beat Khalsa and lift the Cancer Supplementary Cup at Stockton FC.

Richard Wingrove scored the decisive kick to give Albion a 4-3 success after the match had finished level at one apiece.

In a fiercely contested final, Khalsa broke the deadlock through Gurdeep Dulay, with Albion drawing level after the break courtesy of an Ed Kostiuk penalty.

In Division One, LeamingtonHibs moved level on points with Westlea at the top, albeit having played three games more, thanks to an 8-1 demolition of Mid-Warwickshire Police.

Hibs eased into a three-goal lead inside the first 17 minutes through Matthew Rockliffe and an Ashley Kitchen double and went further ahead thanks to a brace from Ricky Uppal and a Luke Lindsey effort.

Tom Stevenson pulled one back for Police before two goals from Matthew Houghton added the gloss for Hibs.

In Division Two, first-half goals from Kody Neal and Neil Ingles gave Heathcote Athletic a 2-0 win over Radford Albion.

Foresters Arms remain in danger of the drop in Division Three after completing their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at home to Real Barston.

Matthew Willoughby scored from the spot for Foresters but a Matthew Gillett brace and an Oliver Stocks strike condemned them to their tenth defeat of the season.

Lee Constable and James Canning were on target for Leamington FC Vets in their 2-1 win over Ettington Rovers.

Hampton Magna remain on course for the Division Four title after Daljeet Johal, Wendel Moyo, Richard Giles and an own goal gave them a 4-1 win at Stockton Reserves.

