Radford Semele can overhaul Hibs after shock win

Radford Semele are closing in on the runners-up spot in the Leamington & District Sunday League Division One after a stunning 5-1 win at champions Westlea Wanderers.

Wanderers who made sure of the title with a 2-2 midweek draw at Bishops Itchington, were simply blown away by the visitors for whom Iain Groves scored twice.

Paul Wilkinson, Mark Anderson and George Ayley were also on target for Radford Semele who can now overhaul Leamington Hibs if they win their final game.

Their chance to grab second comes after Hibs were held to a 2-2 draw by Mid-Warwickshire Police.

Thomas Dobson and Tim O’Mahoney were on target for the home side with Darren Proctor and Craig Wallsgrove the Police marksmen.

DivisionTwo champions Midland Rangers have also eased off with the title secured, crashing to a 4-1 defeat at home to Heathcote Athletic.

Goals from Kristoffer Burbury, John Aston, Nick Keenan and Chris Collier secured the points for Athletic, with Marc Passey replying for Rangers.

Ettington Rovers gave themselves a chance of avoiding relegation from Division Three courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to Liberal Club C.

The game came just two days after they had gone down 1-0 to Liberal Club in the reverse fixture.

However, with home advantage, goals from Glen Matthew and Carl Taylor secured the division’s bottom side a much-needed three points.

Samuel Ashford had earlier opened the scoring for Liberal Club.

Real Barston got the better of a nine-goal thriller at Chadwick End on Sunday.

Goals from Ryan Spackman and James McDowey put Real Barston 2-0 up inside the first ten minutes before a stunning spell of four goals in 15 minutes saw Chadwick End 4-2 up at the half-hour mark.

Ross Jackson kickstarted the Chadwick revival before two own goals and a Tez Morton strike gave them a handy two-goal cushion.

There was no further scoring until 15 minutes into the second period when McDowey halved the deficit.

Two goals inside five minutes from Gareth Davies and David Jolly then secured a dramatic 5-4 win for the away side.

Two second-half Ashley Wingrove goals helped Wroxton secure a 2-2 draw at home to Leamington Vets.

James Canning scored both the visitors’ goals.

Hampton Magna secured the Division Four title with a 5-0 thrashing of Kineton S&SC.

Sunil Nand got the hosts off to the perfect start with an eighth-minute strike, with further goals coming from Wendell Moyo, Thomas Jones, Gavin Dhesi and Ashley Turnbull.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves eased to a 5-1 win at home to Wolseley UK.

Greg Eales (2), Sam Mitchell, Charlie Cahill and Charlie Fitzmaurice were on the scoresheet for HRI, with Matthew Rochford grabbing the Wolseley consolation.