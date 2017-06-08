Briscoe, Billington and Taylor join Racing Club

Racing Club Warwick continue to strengthen their side ahead of the 2017/18 Midland League season with Ross Briscoe, Ryan Billington and Jack Taylor joining Scott Easterlow’s squad.

True to his pledge to attract the best in local talent, Easterlow has brought in the trio to supplement last week’s signings of Tom Cross, Louis Bridges, Joe Carter and Liam Naven-Jones.

Billington joins after playing a prominent role in Whitnash Town’s Coventry Telegraph Cup win over Nuneaton Griff at the Ricoh Arena last month.

“Billo is a prime example of a local lad who should have been playing at this level but has never tried his hand,” said Easterlow.

“I believe he has the ability and I am really pleased he has now shown some ambition and wants to progress his career.”

Briscoe returns to the division he won with Coventry United two seasons ago and Easterlow added: “Briscoe is all about pace and power and is another good addition for us that makes us stronger.

“He will score goals and create chances and I am delighted that he has joined us.”

Taylor is a player Easterlow twice tried to sign twice for Stockton last season.

A very comfortable footballer who can play anywhere down the right-hand side, Taylor was part of the Southam United side which went close to promotion before moving on to Whitnash Town.

Meanwhile, Racing Club have announced Warwick-based Emergency Vehicles Products Ltd as the club’s 2017/18 first team shirt sponsor.