Coleman follows in his father’s footsteps by joining Racers

Racing Club Warwick have strengthened their defence with the signing of former Southam United left-back Jamie Coleman from Coventry United.

United’s player of the season in 2016/17, Coleman has struggled to hold down a place this term and Racers manager Scott Easterlow said he was delighted to land a player who won the Midland League Division One title with the Butts Park Arena side just two years ago.

“Coler is a strong defender who I had a brief conversation with in the summer, but, after such a year at Coventry it was a conversation that never really got started as he wanted to be there,” said Easterlow.

“But in football times change and I’m very pleased we finally have him in our ranks and he will go straight into the squad on Saturday.

“Jamie is another local lad who was playing elsewhere so we’re sticking to our promise of trying to get the best local lads to the football club.”

Coleman, 31, who was at Townsend Meadow last Saturday to cast the eye over his new team-mates, said he was delighted to be joining his hometown club.

“I am very pleased to sign on for Racing Club for the remainder of the season,” he revealed.

“Scott has tried for a while now to get me on board and from an outsider looking in it looks like he is achieving great things here.

“I am looking forward to getting my hands dirty and helping the club achieve more.

“It will be nice to put the Racing Club shirt on and follow in my dad’s footsteps, having captained them many moons ago.”