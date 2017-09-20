Dramatic injury-time victory boosts Racers ahead of Vase tie

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow says Saturday’s FA Vase tie at home to Coventry Copsewood has come at just the right time for his buoyant side.

Racers recorded two contrasting wins in four days, thrashing hosts Coventry Alvis 6-0 in the league on Saturday and then fighting back to knock Studley out of the League Cup.

An injury-time strike substitute Luke Church ensured a much-changed Racers progressed on Tuesday evening and Easterlow said the reaction to the winner underlined the togetherness and strength in depth of the squad.

“We made seven changes from the side that won on Saturday and the lads that came in made the decision the right one,” said Easterlow.

“We completely dominated the game.

“We fell behind to a sloppy set piece which was the only disappointing part of the night for us but even at 1-0 down I was still confident we were going to get a result.

“It helps when we equalised so soon after they went ahead (through Mike Ellis).

“Once we had done that we looked even stronger going forward.

“Just when you think it’s going to penalties we score in sixth minute of injury time and the reaction at the ground, on the bench and in the stands, was tremendous.

“That should give everyone around the club a big boost for Saturday.”

It took Racers 31 minutes to break the deadlock at struggling Alvis last Saturday, with Church setting up Robbie Stephens to bundle the ball over the line.

The goal forced Alvis to abandon their defensive tactics and Martin Slevin doubled the lead nine minutes later, firing home an unstoppable drive from 30 yards.

Adam Knight made it 3-0 in the 69th minute from a Slevin cross and Alvis capitulated in the final ten minutes with Church finishing superbly after fine work from Henry Leaver and debutant Sean Kavanagh helping himself to a brace.

Easterlow admitted his side were on a hiding to nothing against Alvis, who have now lost eight of their opening ten fixtures.

However, he was delighted with the ruthless manner in which they went about their task.

“If you look at Alvis’ results over the last few weeks and the league table this was a game you expect to come and get three points,” he said.

“But the league this year is so up and down, everyone beating everyone.

“The winners last year ran away with it and were unbeaten all season. We’re only eight games in this season and every team has lost already so it shows you just how tight it is this season.

“Most pleasing, we looked to have found our ruthlessness.”