Edwards returns to Brakes

Jack Edwards has returned to Leamington from Solihull Moors.

Edwards made the switch to the Conference National side in the summer but with manager Liam McDonald unable to guarantee the 27-year-old a regular starting berth, the midfielder has opted to move back to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium.

Despite being delighted to welcome back a player who played such a major role in his side’s promotion last season, Brakes boss Paul Holleran said it was tinged with an element of disappointment.

“He’s been very unfortunate,” said Holleran. “It happens when you go to certain clubs at certain times. They, like us, are having a difficult time of it and have an abundance of midfielders.

“I don’t think he found it easy leaving Leamington and certain clubs suit certain players.

“When he played (for Solihull) he played well and when a player comes all the way from Step 7 to get to where he did you want them to do well.

“But the Conference North is the nearest league to the National Premier and there is not a lot between them. This league is still a good challenge.

“I’m a little disappointed for him but I’m glad to have him back.

“If he was 21 I’m sure he would have stuck it out but he’s 27/28 and he realises even opportunities to play in the Conference North don’t come about very often.”

Edwards made more than 100 appearances for Leamington after joining from Barwell in 2014 and Holleran said that on the back of Saturday’s win at FC United, it was another fillip for the club’s fans.

“It’s a real boost for us. “Jack is a big threat in both boxes and brings a real presence and energy.

“He’s very popular in the changing room and very popular with supporters and he has earned that.

“He’s a wholehearted player with great determination and work ethic and he’s the type of player fans all want to follow.”

Edwards will go straight into the squad for tomorrow evening’s home fixture with Alfreton Town.