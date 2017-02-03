Holleran slams indiscipline and says it must not happen again

Paul Holleran pulled no punches after Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing at the hands of title rivals Slough Town, labelling it ‘embarrassing’.

Brakes were knocked off the top of the Southern Premier League table after suffering their heaviest defeat since Barwell put six past them in the 2012/13 promotion campaign.

The home side finished with nine men after Ryan Rowe and Jack Edwards both saw red and Holleran offered no excuses for the capitulation.

“We shouldn’t be taken apart like that,” said Holleran.

“Circumstances went against us. Some things were self-inflicted, some were out of our control.

“But it was embarrassing.

“The discipline wasn’t where it needed to be. Staying in control when things are not going your way is a big part of football.

“I’m aware football is an emotional game but we got it wrong on Saturday.

“They’re an honest bunch and are aware of that and now we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Rowe and Edwards will both miss tomorrow’s trip to King’s Lynn Town and Holleran admits Edwards needs to curb the disciplinary problems which continue to dog him.

“We’ve had a couple of conversations,” he said.

“It’s a negative in his make-up and he does get involved in silly situations.

“You’ve got to hope that with age and experience he improves.”

Brakes will be looking to get their title charge back on track tomorrow at The Walks but were given notice of the task facing them when Saturday’s conquerors Slough went down there 5-2 in midweek.

“Clubs like King’s Lynn and like Weymouth, they are big clubs with plenty of ammunition,” said Holleran.

“King’s Lynn have been able to spend a few grand on Ryan Hawkins and on their day they can beat anyone.

“Chippenham lost there three or four earlier in the season and Slough have just done the same.

“King’s Lynn’s problem is consistency, but on any given day then can turn anyone over.

“We’ll need to be at our resilient best.”

Brakes will be able to call on Jamie Hood and Darren Pond tomorrow after the duo came through Tuesday night’s 2-1 Birmingham Senior Cup win over Stratford Town unscathed.

And Holleran said the performance was the ideal response to Saturday’s thrashing.

“It was the perfect game for us.

“They enjoy coming here and I’m not sure we’ll get a tougher game until the end of the season.

“We were very solid and restricted them to very little.

“Our shape was better and we looked a threat.

“When the game opened up we were excellent, better than we have looked for a while. But for good goalkeeping it could have been a more emphatic win.

“Being able to start Darren Pond and Jamie Hood was also a massive plus.

“They’re big players for us.

“We’ve been patient and tried to get them right and hopefully now we’ll reap the benefits of that.”