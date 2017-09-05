Home woes continue as Alfreton strike late

Brakes suffered late anguish on Tuesday night as Alfreton snatched all three points with an 88th-minute Tom Platt strike, writes Paul Okey.

Jack Edwards made his second debut for Brakes after rejoining from Solihull Moors on Monday and showed his worth as early as the second minute, winning a high ball and allowing Ahmed Obeng to get into the box, with the striker’s shot deflected for a corner.

Alfreton struggled to clear the resultant corner but a promising position was wasted when Kieran Dunbar shot tamely wide.

In the 11th minute, Dunbar’s defence-splitting pass created space for Obeng who cut into the box from the right and showed excellent feet to draw the foul from Billy Priestley.

With regular penalty taker Rob Thompson-Brown on the bench, skipper Tony Breeden took the responsibility, slamming the spot-kick past Chris Elliot.

With the home side in control it came as a surprise when Town drew level, though there was no doubting the quality of the strike from Craig Westcarr who drilled the ball in off the crossbar from the edge of the box after Chris Sharp’s cross was deflected into his path.

Alfreton were level for just two minutes, however.

Moore was released by Taundry but his attempted cross was blocked by Elliot who had raced out of his box to intercept. The visitors again failed to deal with the resultant corner from Dunbar and Stefan Moore turned to fire home the loose ball from six yards out.

An ambitious effort from Chris Sharp was comfortable for Breeden before the striker miscued from eight yards out after a free-kick had been flicked on in the box.

An ambitious Brendan Daniels free-kick then failed to trouble Breeden, while Taundry set Callum Gittings free on the right and his centre fizzed across the face of goal with Dunbar just unable to sort his feet out at the far post.

Play quickly switched to the other end and it was Brakes’ turn to struggle to deal with a flighted ball into the box, Luke Shiels turning it home from on the ground past a prone Breeden.

The equaliser came as play ticked into added time but there was still time for Moore to test Elliot with a close- range effort after more uncertain defending.

A scrappy start to the second period saw Daniels booked for diving after Taundry pulled out of a challenge inside the box and Edwards also entering the book.

Edwards then hit the crossbar from close range from an Obeng cross with the assistant referee’s flag going some way to spare his blushes.

Bradley Wood had the first serious effort at goal, driving a fierce shot just past the angle from outside the box.

Both sides rung the changes as the game passed the hour-mark and Colby Bishop was straight into the action, picking out Obeng at the far post who brought the ball down superbly only to have it pinched off his toes as he shaped to shoot.

Breeden was at full stretch to claim a Shiels header, while Daniels lashed a shot well over .

Breeden was then out bravely to save at the feet of Ricardo German, picking himself up to beat away Daniels’ long-range follow-up as the visitors exerted sustained pressure. Priestley was then unable to direct the ball on target from close range.

As the game opened up, Edwards drew a save from Elliot, while at the other end German got too much purchase on his shot after Breeden was caught out of position.

Bishop was finding plenty of space in the channels and turned his defender inside out before pulling an effort just wide of the near post.

Their was heartbreak for the home side in the 88th minute, however after Taundry conceded a needless corner with the ball pinging around the box before Tom Platt crashed it into the ground and past Breeden, again with the aid of the crossbar.

Edwards had the chance to be a hero in injury time, but he slashed his volley high and wide to confirm Brakes’s fifth successive home defeat.

Brakes: Tony Breeden, Richard Taundry, Connor Gudger, Joe Clarke (Joe Magunda, 67), Junior English, James Mace, Kieran Dunbar, Callum Gittings, Stefan Moore (Colby Bishop, 67), Jack Edwards, Ahmed Obeng (Rob Thompson-Brown, 79) Subs not used: Kurtis Revan,, LiamCanavan.

Alfreton: Chris Elliot, Sam Topliss (Craig Disley, 60), Cieron Keane, Tom Platt, Luke Shiels, Billy Priestley, Bradley Wood, Adam Smith (Ryan Jennings,67), Chris Sharp (Ricardo German, 60), Craig Westcarr, Brendan Daniels. Subs not used: Ryan Jennings, Brody Robertson, Tom Allan.