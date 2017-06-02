Leamington sign Bishop, while Edwards makes move to Moors

Leamington’s Conference North preparations are gathering pace with former Notts County striker Colby Bishop moving to the Phillips 66 Community Stadium and Richard Taundry and Connor Gudger committing for the 2017/18 campaign.

However, one player who will not be at Leamington next season is Jack Edwards who has signed for Conference Premier side Solihull Moors.

Bishop joins fellow close-season signing Joe Clarke as Brakes strengthen following promotion, while the retention of Taundry and Gudger means manager Paul Holleran has already secured the services of four-fifths of Brakes’ rock-solid back-line in the wake of Tony Breeden and Jamie Hood’s decisions to stay.

Holleran has utilised the Twelfth Man fund to bolster his attacking options with the signing of Bishop and he said the 20-year-old, who ended last season with Boston United, brought to mind another young striker.

“He’s a young lad who was at Notts County and got into their first team,” said Holleran.

“We’ve watched him a couple of times and he’s been on the radar.

“He’s very similar to Jacob Blyth, a big strong boy and a proper number nine.

“He will improve and he’s got experience of this league (with Gloucester City).

“We are sure he will blossom under us.”

Both Gudger and Taundry passed 100 appearances for the club last season and Holleran said he was “delighted” they had chosen to remain.

But while the defensive duo have opted to remain at Harbury Lane, Edwards’ three-season stay has come an end.

“As much as we wanted to keep him at the football club, and I think even he thought staying at Leamington would be better for him, the opportunity to have a crack at the Conference Premier was too good to turn down,” said Holleran who signed the midfielder from Barwell.

“We did everything we could but we realised he wanted to give it a go and he goes with our blessing.

“However, I’m 100 per cent sure that at some point in the future he will put a gold and black shirt on again for us.”

Striker Richard Gregory and defender Ben George have also left the club after finding first-team opportunities limited.