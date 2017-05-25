Midfielder Clarke swaps the Lambs for Leamington

Paul Holleran has completed his first signing of the close season, snapping up midfielder Joe Clarke after his release from Conference North rivals Tamworth.

The 28-year-old made 36 appearances for the Lambs last season, scoring once.

Early in his career he was a member of the Evesham United side that pipped Brakes to the Southern League Midland Division title in 2007/08, going on to feature for Redditch United and Solihull Moors before Mark Cooper gave him the chance to move into full-time football at Darlington.

He then went on to earn a contract at Wrexham, spending four successful years in north Wales before spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Brackley Town in 2015/16.

‘Joe is a local boy who has a wealth of experience at this level and above,’ said Holleran.

“He is technically a very good player and will add something that I think we’ve been missing over the last couple of years.

“Although he has played a lot of games and has a great deal of experience he is still young in football terms and will fit right in to what we do at Leamington.

“We are delighted that he has agreed to come and play for us.”

Holleran is expected to add two new signings to his squad next week, with both players boasting Conference North experience.

They will join Tony Breeden and Jamie Hood at the Phillips 66 after the defensive stalwarts became the first of the current squad to commit for 2017/18.

“They have both been linchpins of our success in recent years and provide a great platform for us to start building for the new campaign,” added Holleran.

The duo’s importance was underlines at the club’s presentation night last Saturday, with Hood picking up the Supporters’ Player of the Year accolade and Breeden lifting the Manager’s Player of the Year trophy.

Connor Gudger won the Player’s Player of the Year award, while the Clubmen of the Year went to Brakes’ media team of Nick Leek and Scott Hanna.

Jack Edwards picked up the Goal of the Season award for his long-range effort v Cinderford Town.