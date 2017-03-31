More, more, Moore, Holleran likes it as Brakes get stronger

Paul Holleran believes the Leamington squad is the strongest it has been in his time at the club, writes Paul Okey.

Brakes moved in midweek to add Stefan Moore to their ranks, with the striker linking up with the club for a third time after leaving Corby Town.

Moore’s place on the bench meant no room in the matchday squad for Richard Gregory at Cinderford on Tuesday, with James Mace and Jordan Goddard joining the former Aston Villa man among the substitutes and Holleran said that strength in depth will be invaluable going into the last five games of the regular season, and maybe beyond.

“We’ve tried to cover as many options as we can for the run-in,” said Holleran. “The club have been very supportive and we’ve now got cover in all areas.

“Last year in the play-offs we had Joe Magunda out injured and Ben George out and we ran out of legs in the second half (at Hungerford).

“People just don’t realise how much Walsall took out of us. They retained the ball very well and that was followed by two away games.

“We dug to new levels (at Cinderford).

“You have to deal with all sorts in this league and we had hail, rain and wind, plus the pitch is difficult and the place is difficult.

“They are a very energetic, enthusiastic side and they made it difficult for us, but yet again we rolled our sleeves up.

“It would have been comfortable if we had taken our chances in the first half but we had to dig deep and it keeps everything bubbling over.”

Going into successive home games, starting with the visit of Frome Town tomorrow, Brakes trail Southern Premier leaders Chippenham by three points.

However, Leamington’s superior goal difference means the picture could quickly change.

“Eighty-eight points with five games to go, there’s no team in the country that wouldn’t take that,” said Holleran.

“When you get to those marks and you don’t win the league, you can’t do much more.

“The next two games are going to be key for us.

“Listen, if Chippenham win all five of their games I’ll be the first on the phone to Mark (Collier) to give my congratulations.

“But I think they will slip up and all we can do is keep winning. It’s a one game turnaround and it gives us a chance. It gives us great belief going into the weekend.

“Everyone in the league would like to be in Chippenham’s position but we’re going to take it right down to the wire.”