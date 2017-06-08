Quigley is ideal replacement for Edwards, says Holleran

Leamington have moved swiftly to offset the loss of Jack Edwards by snapping up former King’s Lynn midfielder Dan Quigley.

Edwards completed his switch to Solihull Moors last Friday but Brakes manager Paul Holleran believes he has the ideal replacement in Quigley who finished last season at Rushden & Diamonds.

“Jack leaving is probably one of the reasons we signed him,” said Holleran.

“We’ve played against him a couple of times and I said to Martyn Naylor that if we were ever to lose Jack he’s the player we should sign.

“He’s energetic, strong in the air and can play a little bit. He’s another one who, in the right environment, can do well for us.”

Quigley was sent off for Diamonds for a crude two-footed lunge in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South play-off in April and despite being voted the Supporters’ Player and Player of the Season at King’s Lynn, the no-nonsense midfielder courted controversy in his two spells at the club.

Signed from Long Buckby in 2012, he was shown the door at The Walks in April 2015 having failed to appear for the match against Whitby Town, his third no-show of the campaign.

He went on to play for Rushden & Diamonds for the 2015-16 season, scoring six times in 37 appearances covering two spells.

The 27-year-old rejoined King’s Lynn last summer but having failed to show up for a fourth Lynn game in December due to personal issues, he was given Christmas off by then-Linnets boss Gary Setchell and left in February to rejoin Rushden.

“He’s colourful,” admitted Holleran of the Northamptonshire-based player. “But in my eight years at the club it’s never something I’ve worried about - he’s a pussycat compared to Richard Batchelor.

“I’m convinced he’s in a good place at the moment and the player deserves a chance at Conference North level.

“If he does as well for us as I think he can, we will have a real fans’ favourites on our hands.”

There was further good news for Brakes this week with Rob Thompson-Brown and Callum Gittings committing to the club for the forthcoming campaign.