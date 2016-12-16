Racers hit back at Stafford to climb to fourth

Racing Club Warwick got back to winning ways in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind 4-3 win at Stafford Town lifting them to fourth in Midland League Division One.

In an absolute downpour the match was probably saved by virtue of Stafford’s newly lain artificial surface.

However, with 20 minutes played the Racing Club support probably wished the pitch was under a foot of water as they found themselves two goals down.

The lively Matthew Redshaw fired Stafford into a ninth-minute lead and was only denied a second two minutes later by a fine stop from Jonathan Pigott.

Warwick looked ragged and were not helped when Ash Buswell limped off with a knee problem.

Twenty minutes in and Stafford made it two when Ryan Pace found Shepherd Machingauta in acres of space to slot home.

This finally woke Warwick up and minutes later a corner from Jake Brown was headed home by Mark Turton.

Redshaw fired inches wide for Stafford before Wade Malley intercepted a poor backpass to beat the keeper and equalise.

After the break, Redshaw got his second and it needed fine saves from Pigott at the expense of Pace and Redshaw to keep the visitors in the game.

Racers introduced Harbon who immediately provided good width and they were back level in the 84th minute courtesy of Brown, who beat four men and unleashed an unstoppable shot high into the net.

Malley then seized upon some defensive uncertainty to win the game with time almost up.