Racing Club appoint Baird assistant manager

Former Southam United boss Alex Baird has joined Racing Club Warwick as assistant manager.

Following Saints’ decision to cease playing for a season, the former West Didsbury & Cholrton defender took up an assistant management role at Heather St John’s.

However, that was cut short due to manager Stephen Rigby’s resignation and Baird has been offered a similar role at Townsend Meadow

He said: “I’m really happy to be working with Scott at Racing Club Warwick. As soon as the opportunity became available and Scott laid out his plans I wanted to come on board.

“Scott has a fantastic reputation in the local area and I’m honoured that he feels that I can add to his backroom staff as his assistant manager.

“Racing Club are a fantastic club who are looking to build for the future and I’m really excited to be involved.

“Scott has made some fantastic signings which shows the club’s intentions to improve on last season.

“The chairman and the board are working so hard behind the scenes to continue the clubs progression and we will look to replicate that on the pitch.”

Easterlow added: “Anyone who’s ever managed at any level knows it’s important to have people around you who are 100 per cent committed to the cause and as soon as I spoke to Alex his enthusiasm matched mine which made the decision an easy one.”

Racing Club have also appointed Stuart Floyd as youth tam manager, with local coaches Ian Ray, Andy Williams and Brian Halpin brought in to oversee player development.