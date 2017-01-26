Racing Club suffer setback against Heath Hayes

Racing Club Warwick’s fine run of form, which had taken them up to fourth in the Midland League Division One, came to an abrupt halt with a 3-1 defeat at home to Heath Hayes.

Racers were dealt a blow in the warm-up when Ash Buswell injured his knee and without Jake Brown, Toby Checketts and long-term injury victim Tom Reynolds, they again had to rely on youth from the bench, highlighting the slim nature of their squad.

The game kicked off and within ten seconds the hosts were behind.

Charlie Ware played the kick-off to Jack Partridge and he released full-back Harry Phillips who ran unchallenged before coolly lobbing the advancing Eddie Caviezel-Cox from 25 yards.

Kyle Minto,Kory Burke-Twin and Luke Delaney were all denied by Caviezel-Cox as Hayes threatened to run riot.

With Racers looking unusually off the pace, Ware scored a spectacular goal in the 37th minute, cutting in from the left and firing into the roof of the net from 30 yards.

The home side started the second half with all guns blazing but the Hayes defence withstood the early barrage thanks to some assured handling from keeper Mark Wiggins.

Racing Club were awarded a penalty just after the hour-mark when Wade Malley was pushed over and Jamie Smith crashed the ball in off the underside of the bar to reduce the deficit.

It was all Racing now and Wright missed two gilt-edged chances to draw his side level.

But, with time ebbing away, Minto settled the clash, intercepting a Mark Turton back-pass and rounding Caviezel-Cox before slotting home.